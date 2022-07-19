Sarah Hyland Is a Star in Stripes and Sandals For a Visit at SiriusXM Studios

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Sarah Hyland made an arrival at SiriusXM Studios in New York City in an abundance of stripes on Monday.

Hyland came dressed in an abode of bright colors. This dress featured a sleeveless design that encompassed the summer weather. The dress had a striped pattern of pale and hot pink as the design had different-sized stripes crossing the body diagonally. The style cut at the end of her calves in a midi form.

To go along with the dress, the actress wore her dark brown locs wavy and crinkly style that fanned over her shoulders. She wore a simplistic silver necklace with a small pendant that complimented the vivacity of the dress. She went with pink studs for her earrings, representing the darker pink on the garment.

CREDIT: Getty Images

Her makeup epitomized summertime fun as her eyes shined with an orange matte and so did her lip color.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 18: Sarah Hyland visits SiriusXM Studio on July 18, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) CREDIT: Getty Images

For Hyland’s footwear, she wore a pair of red sandals with a rounded sole. These red heels were a perfect choice as they were simplified but the splash of color worked well for the dress. Since both articles were lively in color but simplified in design, they worked well together. Ankle strapped sandals have a multipurpose use as the simplicity of the shoe can work for different events regardless of day and night.

The “Modern Family” actress has always appreciated a bit of color as her other red carpet events have included different takes on the hot pink color. Sometimes, she’s worn sleeveless, and other times she’s worn a gown filled with petal accents.