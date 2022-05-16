Sarah Hyland Flatters Her Feet in Pink Crystal Bow Sandals With Bubblegum Corset & Miniskirt at NBCU Upfronts

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Sarah Hyland packed a bright punch today at the NBCUniversal 2022 Upfront on Monday in NYC.

The “Modern Family” alum returned to present to advertisers in-person for the first time since 2019. Hyland made an appearance to promote NBCU’s comedy lineup, including her new show, “Bumper in Berlin,” a spin-off from the “Pitch Perfect” films. Other presenters throughout the upfront included Jimmy Fallon, Pete Davidson and Seth Meyers. Miley Cyrus performed a few songs as well.

Hyland at the 2022 NBCU Upfront on May 16. CREDIT: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Ahead of the event, Hyland hit the red carpet in a bright pink look. She paired a bubblegum corset top with a matching mini skirt. Over top, she wore a cropped blazer jacket in the same hue. She also added small hoop earrings and a dainty ring.

She kept the feminine style going with her footwear. The “Geek Charming” star wore a pair of glitzy pink heels. The shoes featured crystal-embellished straps as well as crystal bows at the toes and a 4-inch stiletto heel.

A closer look at Hyland’s heels. CREDIT: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Hyland was joined by her fiance Wells Adams, who celebrated his 38th birthday the same day, dressed equally chic to the event. He wore a black and white gingham suit with a white shirt. He added a brown belt as well as brown leather dress shoes.

Hyland and Adams at the 2022 NBCU Upfront on May 16. CREDIT: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

