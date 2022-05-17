×
Sarah Hyland Commands Attention In 6-Inch Heels & Plunging Little Black Dress for a Night Out in NYC

Sarah Hyland
Sarah Hyland took a little black dress to new levels with edgy elements while out yesterday in New York City. The “Modern Family” alum was spotted leaving her hotel in a head-turning ensemble for a night out in the Big Apple.

She wore a long-sleeve black dress. The form-fitting number was complete with padded shoulders, a deep, plunging V-neckline and a mini skirt. The garment also had a subtle ruched detail on the bodice, which created the illusion of a blouse.

Sarah Hyland, Black Dress, New York City
Sarah Hyland spotted leaving her hotel in New York City on May 16, 2022.
CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA
Sarah Hyland, Black Dress, Sandals, New York City
Sarah Hyland leaves her hotel in New York City on May 16, 2022.
CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

The “Geek Charming” star parted her hair in the middle and let her curly brunette tresses cascade down her back. She amped up the glam factor with sharp winged eyeliner and a bold red lip. She accessorized with gold hoop earrings and touted her essential items in a small white square handbag.

Sarah Hyland, Black Dress, Sandals, New York City
Sarah Hyland spotted out in New York City on May 16, 2022.
CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

When it came down to the shoes, the television personality boosted her height with black sandals. The shoe style featured a thick strap across the toe and a 6-inch stiletto heel. Sleek sandals like Hyland’s are a top summer trend, due to their open silhouette and supportive straps. Often defined by long straps that wrap around the ankle and up the leg for security, strappy sandals are a popular choice with shorter dresses and other pieces that showcase legs. Pairs with metallic textures and tones, ranging from fully mirrored heels to multicolored palettes, have emerged in new styles and heights this season.

Sarah Hyland, Sandals, New York City
A closer look at Sarah Hyland’s sandals.
CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

Pop on a pair of black sandals for a refined appearance.

Calvin Klein Tegin Strappy High Heel Sandals
CREDIT: Macy's

To Buy: Calvin Klein Tegin Strappy High Heel Sandals, $67 (was $89).

London Rag Sherri Sandal
CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: London Rag Sherri Sandal, $60

Christian Louboutin black strappy sandal
CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

 

To Buy: Christian Louboutin Rosalie Sandals, $795

