Sarah Hyland Pops in Black & White Paisley Dress With Pointy Pumps on ‘Kelly Clarkson’

Sarah Hyland visited “The Kelly Clarkson Show” studios on Nov. 28 in Universal City, Calif. The actress spoke to Clarkson about her recent wedding with Wells Adams and her recent venture joining the “Pitch Perfect” franchise in the new Hulu series “Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin.”

The “Modern Family” actress wore a white dress that was decorated with a black paisley design. The top of the ensemble featured a fitted silhouette with a straight neckline and thick black sleeves. The midi skirt featured hidden pockets and a pleated design around the waist.

Sarah Hyland visits “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Nov. 28, 2022 in Universal City, Calif.. CREDIT: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Hyland opted for minimal jewelry with a dainty pair of sparkling earrings. The actress kept her luscious brown hair in a voluminous blowout with her glowing makeup featuring a smokey eye and a glossy nude lip.

To complete the look, the actress slipped into a pair of black pointed-toe pumps. The suede heels brought height to the look with a stiletto heel. The timeless silhouette is a fan favorite among stars this season including Tia Mowry, Sydney Sweeney, and Britney Spears.

Sarah Hyland visits “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Nov. 28, 2022 in Universal City, Calif. CREDIT: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Hyland has been in a long-time working relationship with TV personality and celebrity stylist Brad Goreski. The stylist has also worked with Cindy Crawford, Kaley Cuoco, and Natalia Dyer.

Hyland is always bringing a glamorous pair of footwear to any event. The “Vampire Academy” actress usually gravitates towards heeled sandals and pointed-toe pumps from designer labels like Christian Louboutin, Le Silla, and Andrea Wazen. When she’s having a casual day, Hyland goes for flats, boots, and sneakers from a variety of brands like Ugg, Nike, and Jeffrey Campbell.

