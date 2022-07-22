Sarah Hyland Delivers Neon Glamour in Orange Blazer Dress & Sparkling Sandals for ‘Jimmy Fallon’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Sarah Hyland sat down with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” on Wednesday in chic style.

The “Modern Family” leading lady appeared on the late-night program to discuss her obsession with “Love Island,” which led to her gig as the show’s host. She also shared details about her long engagement to Wells Adams. Other guests on the episode included “Get Out” star Daniel Kaluuya and Denzel Curry.

Actress Sarah Hyland during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” Wednesday, July 20, 2022. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Inspired by the look of glowing neon lights, Hyland decided to step outside the box in a neon orange glimmering blazer dress. Neon colors have an interesting history. They were first popularized in the ‘80s, and Hyland’s look nodded that same retro inspiration not only in color, but silhouette as well. The oversized, boxy fit included sharp shoulders and a wide lapel.

The piece was completely covered in sparkling iridescent sequins that caught the studio lights, amplifying Hyland’s shine even brighter.

Hyland wore her lengthy brown hair back in a slick ponytail and accentuated her features with orange-tone blush and a glimmering lip to match her eye-catching ensemble.

Actress Sarah Hyland during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” Wednesday, July 20, 2022. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Actress Sarah Hyland during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” Wednesday, July 20, 2022. CREDIT: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Im

For footwear, Hyland didn’t stray too far from the original color scheme, the star slipping into equally neon orange strappy heels. The shoes were adorned with shining silver crystals on the straps, as well as the impressively high heels.

The sandal silhouette has become increasingly popular because of its versatility and ability to upgrade casual looks or complement elevated style statements.

