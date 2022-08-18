Sarah Hyland Goes Bohemian-Chic In Tribal Dress & Knit Mules to Celebrate National Dog Day

Sarah Hyland put a trendy twist on a bohemian look in her latest Instagram photo shared on Tuesday. Hyland wore a dress that was decorated with a black, white and burnt orange pattern throughout. The garment also had a scoop neckline and slight ruffle on the hem.

The TV personality paired the dress with an acid wash denim jacket that was emblazoned with a personal customization of “Mrs. Adams” written on the back. The staple outerwear was made by Hudson Jeans in the style “Brea Swing Trucker Jacket.”

Hyland accessorized with a cream fedora hat and a pair of oversized sunglasses. She also added an Apple Watch with a gold, linked band and a gold ring. Hyland pulled the look together with a pair of mules.

The “Modern Family” star tied her look together with a stunning pair of neutral-colored mules. The shoe style had an elongated pointed-toe and knit construction on the upper and was set on a chunky block heel. Mules are never too casual or too dressy. The silhouette offers business at the front and party at the back. The modern simplicity of mules enhance your daily styles with a fashionable touch without being too bold or too boring. Mules saw a bump in popularity in the 2010s in all types of fashion. The style can have a variety of heel heights, with closed-toe mules often featuring flat soles while open-toe varieties often feature high heels.

Related Priyanka Chopra Slips on Crystal-Embellished Mules & Midi Skirt With Nick Jonas on Date Night Yara Shahidi Slips on Metallic Mules & Tropical Jumpsuit For Vintage Shopping Spree In Soho Julianne Hough Elevates Leather Shorts and Bustier With Sleek Square-Toed Mules

Hyland’s essential style consists of modern, trendy and edgy styles in the form of printed separates, structured jeans, flowy dresses and casual sweaters. When dressed to the nines, the entertainer pops in gowns by staple brands like Zac Posen and Georges Hobieka. She also favors shoes from brands like Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo.

PHOTOS: See Hyland’s best style moments in the gallery.