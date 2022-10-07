Sarah Hyland Goes Barefoot in Bandeau Bikini & Geometric Wrap Skirt for Beach Day in the Maldives

Soaking up the sun, Sarah Hyland posed for an outfit pic with her feet in the sand and dark chocolate in her hand in the Maldives yesterday. Hyland worked on her tan and went barefoot, wearing a barely there bikini and a comfy cover. The caption on the tropical post reads, “First ever #instagramhusband picture taken @patinamaldives aka Heaven @wellsadams aka My Husband.”

Standing by the shore, the former “Modern Family” cast member donned a lacy white bandeau top that tied in the middle with a maxi-style beach cover-up with a colorful geometric print. The skirt tied on one side, creating a daring side slit. Hyland popped on tiny black shades and accessorized with gold chunky layered chains and stacked bracelets. The Manhattan-born actress styled her long brown locks wet and slicked back and wore little to no makeup for her day at the beach.

Hyland didn’t end up wearing shoes, opting instead to go barefoot for her romp in the sand. When she is wearing shoes, however, Hyland often coordinates her footwear to her outfits with stylist Brad Goreski on the red carpet. The “Vampire Academy” actress usually gravitates towards pointed-toe pumps and heeled sandals by Christian Louboutin, Le Silla, Andrea Wazen and more top brands for appearances.

While off-duty, Hyland finds herself wearing chunky flat and heeled mules by Jeffrey Campbell and Dr. Scholl’s, as well as Ugg boots and cozy slippers. Hyland’s casual style also incorporates athletic sneakers by Fila, Reebok and Nike.

PHOTOS: Check out Sarah Hyland’s best style moments over the years.