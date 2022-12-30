Sarah Huckabee Sanders Commands Attention in Fiery-Red Scallop Top & Boots at University of Arkansas Razorbacks Football Game With Coach Sam Pittman

Sarah Huckabee Sanders headed onto the football field to meet up with the head football coach of the University of Arkansas’ Razorbacks, Sam Pittman. The encounter happened after their game against the Kansas Jayhawks on Dec. 28 at the Liberty Bowl, which ended in a 53-55 win for the Razorbacks.

The governor shook hands with Pittman wearing thick outerwear and what appeared to be a pair of boots in a slideshow of photos posted to Sanders’ Instagram yesterday. The caption read, “Turn that jukebox on! Go hogs! #WPS.”

Sanders was wrapped in a long beige wool coat that was tied around the waist. The cozy outerwear was layered overtop a bright red collared shirt, in support of the Razorbacks, and paired alongside simple black slacks with lengthy legs that slightly eclipsed her shoes.

As for accessories, Sanders styled large gold hoops which paired nicely with the black and gold crossbody bag with a chain strap that she’d worn The political figure wore sunglasses atop her head while her hair was styled straight down and parted in the middle.

Speaking of shoes, Sanders wore boots in a tan hue to match her coat. Although they are hard to see, the style featured a chunky silhouette with rounded toes and rubber soles that offered the public figure ease of movement. Boots, especially of the sturdier variety, are the perfect match for harsh winter weather because of their durability depending on the style.

A go-to shoe style for many, ankle boots are extremely versatile shoes that can feature a variety of heel styles. Boots that stop at the ankle can be practical, dressy, casual, minimal, showy and more. Chelsea boots, combat boots and booties are all types of ankle boots.

