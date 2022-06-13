Sara Evans Delivers Country Star Style in Lace Top, Cutoff Shorts & Versatile Knee High Boots for CMA Fest Performance

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Sara Evans dressed up a classic country look while performing at CMA Music Festival 2022 on Sunday. The four-day music fest, held in Nashville, made its return after a two-year hiatus.

Evans performed hits like “A Little Bit Stronger” wearing a white lace square-neck top underneath a black oversized blazer with rolled sleeves. She added high-waisted light-wash shorts to the look. Her denim cutoffs featured a frayed hem and an exposed pocket. Evans accessorized with large statement earrings and stacked bracelets.

Evans performing at CMA Music Festival 2022 on June 12. CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

When it came to her footwear, Evans went with a classic choice. The entertainer rounded out her look with knee-high boots. Often worn with skirts, the style is a wise choice in fall and winter for protecting the leg from the elements while still allowing the wearer to show some leg.

Evans performing at CMA Music Festival 2022 on June 12. CREDIT: MBS/MEGA

Many other big names in the country music space performed at the festival alongside Evans. Carrie Underwood, Dierks Bentley, Old Dominion, Lady A, Elle King, Wynonna Judd and Russell Dickerson were just some of the top performers to hit the stage over the four days.

