Sandra Oh Stays Warm in Oversized Tan Coat & Pointed-Toe Boots on Press Tour

Sandra Oh bundled up on Thursday morning as she headed to “Good Morning America” in New York to talk about her upcoming Disney Pixar film “Turning Red” as well as what to expect in the “Killing Eve” finale. The “Grey’s Anatomy” alum had on a tan oversized wool coat that featured brown buttons and reached to nearly her ankles. Underneath, she wore a long navy blue dress. Oh finished off her look with a brown tote bag, small earrings, sharp sunglasses and a white face mask.

The Golden Globe winner added boots to her toasty look that peeked out from under her dress. Her slouchy black leather boots featured a pointed toe as well as a tan heel, reaching roughly 3 inches in height.

When it comes to fashion, Oh’s looks are often intricate and glamorous. The “Princess Diaries” actress can be spotted in embellished and textured gowns by Elie Saab, Prabal Gurung and Oscar de la Renta on the red carpet. Her shoes follow a similar path, including neutral or jewel-toned pumps and textures loafers from top brands like Christian Louboutin and Kat Maconie. However, she’s also one for taking a red carpet risk, hitting events in stylish sneakers from brands like by Alexandre Birman. Off-duty, Oh dressed down in Crocs clogs and New Balance and Adidas sneakers.

