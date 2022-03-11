×
Sandra Oh Stays Warm in Oversized Tan Coat & Pointed-Toe Boots on Press Tour

By Tara Larson
sandra oh, good morning america, brown coat, black boots, nyc
Sandra Oh in NYC on March 10.
CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Sandra Oh bundled up on Thursday morning as she headed to “Good Morning America” in New York to talk about her upcoming Disney Pixar film “Turning Red” as well as what to expect in the “Killing Eve” finale. The “Grey’s Anatomy” alum had on a tan oversized wool coat that featured brown buttons and reached to nearly her ankles. Underneath, she wore a long navy blue dress. Oh finished off her look with a brown tote bag, small earrings, sharp sunglasses and a white face mask.

sandra oh, good morning america, brown coat, black boots, nyc
Sandra Oh in NYC on March 10.
CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

The Golden Globe winner added boots to her toasty look that peeked out from under her dress. Her slouchy black leather boots featured a pointed toe as well as a tan heel, reaching roughly 3 inches in height.

sandra oh, good morning america, brown coat, black boots, nyc
A closer look at Oh’s boots.
CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

When it comes to fashion, Oh’s looks are often intricate and glamorous. The “Princess Diaries” actress can be spotted in embellished and textured gowns by Elie Saab, Prabal Gurung and Oscar de la Renta on the red carpet. Her shoes follow a similar path, including neutral or jewel-toned pumps and textures loafers from top brands like Christian Louboutin and Kat Maconie. However, she’s also one for taking a red carpet risk, hitting events in stylish sneakers from brands like by Alexandre Birman. Off-duty, Oh dressed down in Crocs clogs and New Balance and Adidas sneakers.

Slip into black slouchy boots of your own with these options.

Marc Fisher Mandee 2 Boot
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Marc Fisher Mandee 2 Boot, $80

Alex Marie Pemerson Tall Slouch Leather Boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Dillard's

Buy Now: Alex Marie Pemerson Tall Slouch Leather Boots, $160

Steve Madden Jessamy Slouch Boot
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Steve Madden Jessamy Slouch Boot, $68

