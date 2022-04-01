Sandra Bullock Upgrades Classic Suiting With Dramatic Cape & Pumps for ‘The Lost City’ London Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Sandra Bullock put a colorful twist on classic suiting. The actress pulled out an ultra-chic outfit for the premiere of “The Lost City” at Leicester Square in London on Thursday. Bullock, who takes center stage in the adventure-caper, was joined by her costars Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe.

Ditching the typical red carpet gown, Bullock donned a sharp black suit. Her ensemble consisted of a long-sleeve suit jacket that was complete with a plunging V-neckline, slightly pointed shoulders and sleek lapels.

Sandra Bullock arrives at “The Lost City” premiere in Leicester Square, London on March 31, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

The blazer also had a vibrant eye-catching detail: a pink and purple floor-length belted caped that resembled a bustier top at the front due to its outline on the bust and accentuation at the waist. The garment flowed behind as she posed for pictures on the green carpet.

Bullock styled her signature brunette tresses in voluminous waves and opted for soft neutral glam with matte pink pout. As for footwear, the “Bird Box” star rounded things out with a pair of classic black pumps. The high heels included a patent leather finish, a pointy triangular toe and a stiletto heel. Pointed-toe pumps are a top trend for red carpet events due to their narrow shape and illusion of length. The shoes also offer versatility and proves to be both luxe and durable.

A closer look at Sandra Bullock’s pumps at The Lost City premiere in Leicester Square, London on March 31, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

When it comes to fashion, Bullock has an elegant and sophisticated aesthetic. Throughout her decade-spanning career, she has been seen wearing everything from strapless gowns to sequins and two-piece sets. She has become a red carpet stalwart as she’s not afraid to experiment with color and has embraced almost every shade you could imagine. Some of her favorite brands are Stella McCartney, Lanvin and Roland Mouret.

