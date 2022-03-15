Sandra Bullock Pitches ‘Speed 3’ Plots in Pink Power Suit & Versatile Sharp Boots for ‘Stephen Colbert’

Sandra Bullock showed off her chic sense of style while making an appearance on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on Monday night in New York. The Golden Globe winner stopped by the late-night talk show to talk about her new film, “The Lost City,” which premieres in theaters on March 19, and hypothetical plots for a potential “Speed” sequel.

Sandra Bullock arrives at “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” in New York City on March 14, 2022. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

“I would be happy to sit in any vehicle with Keanu Reeves. Like I said before, I think we should be really old and in an RV. He’s driving this time and I’m telling him how to drive and we’re just arguing. And the whole thing is just cars trying to get around us the whole time and we’re just parting along the interstate. I think that could be stupid sexy,” Bullock said.

When it came to the outfit, Bullock served major spring-style inspiration. The “Bird Box” star wore a pale pink suit completed with a double-breasted jacket over a navy blue crop top. She teamed her top with multicolored slacks by Lela Rose. Her pants was the highlight of her ensemble as they were enlivened by thick stripes of yellow and hot pink on the side seams.

Sandra Bullock spotted leaving the ‘Stephen Colbert Show’ in New York City on March 14, 2022. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

To ground everything, the award-winning actress slipped into a pair of copper-colored boots. The silhouette featured a pointy toe and a sharp stiletto heel. Shortly after her appearance, Bullock was spotted in the same shoe style as she made her way to the New York City screening of “The Lost City.” The boots proved to be a versatile item as she able to take them from day to night.

A closer look at Sandra Bullock’s copper boots while in New York City on March 14, 2022. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Sandra Bullock leaves “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” in New York City on March 14, 2022. CREDIT: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com

Later that evening, Bullock swapped her power suit for a long-sleeve black dress by Stella Jean. The garment was complete with sequined floral accoutrement on the front. To let her dress do all of the talking, she opted for minimal accessories and styled her signature brunette locs in loose waves.

