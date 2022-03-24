Sandra Bullock’s Cold-Shoulder Jumpsuit Sparkles With Crystal Trim & Booties for ‘James Corden’

Sandra Bullock made a sleek statement last night on “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” where she sat alongside her “The Lost City” co-star Channing Tatum.

Sandra Bullock in all-black at “The Late Late Show with James Corden in Los Angeles on March 23, 2022. CREDIT: CBS

Bullock and Tatum talked about how their daughters met each other in the principal’s office, and how both of the girls are strong-willed. Tatum said that every time he got a call from the school, he hoped that it was another child and not Bullock’s.

For Bullock’s outfit, she went with an all-black jumpsuit outlined in little crystals for a glitzy touch. The piece had a cold-shoulder design and featured slightly puffy sleeves towards the cuffs. The garment also had a high neckline and had oversized, billowing legs.

To ground everything, Bullock went with black booties that had a height of approximately 3 inches for a streamlined finish. The shoes had slick leather uppers and a pointed-toe silhouette for a modern touch.

When it comes to Bullock and her clothing tastes, she tends to gravitate toward polished and sophisticated silhouettes. Recently, she wore long-sleeve black dress by Stella Jean emblazoned with a sequined floral accent for a chat on Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show.” Also, Bullock looked striking in a gold jumpsuit with a blazer on top and matching sparkly gold pumps at the recent premiere for her film “The Unforgivable.”

