Sandra Bullock’s Cold-Shoulder Jumpsuit Sparkles With Crystal Trim & Booties for ‘James Corden’

By Jacorey Moon
Sandra Bullock
Sandra Bullock’s Shoe Style
Sandra Bullock made a sleek statement last night on “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” where she sat alongside her “The Lost City” co-star Channing Tatum.

Sandra Bullock in all-black at “The Late Late Show with James Corden in Los Angeles on March 23, 2022.
CREDIT: CBS
Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum chat with James on ‘The Late Late Show With James Corden’ on March 23, 2022 in West Hollywood, Calif.
Bullock and Tatum talked about how their daughters met each other in the principal’s office, and how both of the girls are strong-willed. Tatum said that every time he got a call from the school, he hoped that it was another child and not Bullock’s.

For Bullock’s outfit, she went with an all-black jumpsuit outlined in little crystals for a glitzy touch. The piece had a cold-shoulder design and featured slightly puffy sleeves towards the cuffs. The garment also had a high neckline and had oversized, billowing legs.

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum chat with James on ‘The Late Late Show With James Corden’ on March 23, 2022 in West Hollywood, Calif.
CREDIT: CBS
Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum chat with James on ‘The Late Late Show With James Corden’ on March 23, 2022 in West Hollywood, Calif.
CREDIT: CBS

To ground everything, Bullock went with black booties that had a height of approximately 3 inches for a streamlined finish. The shoes had slick leather uppers and a pointed-toe silhouette for a modern touch.

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum chat with James on ‘The Late Late Show With James Corden’ on March 23, 2022 in West Hollywood, Calif.
CREDIT: CBS

When it comes to Bullock and her clothing tastes, she tends to gravitate toward polished and sophisticated silhouettes. Recently, she wore long-sleeve black dress by Stella Jean emblazoned with a sequined floral accent for a chat on Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show.” Also, Bullock looked striking in a gold jumpsuit with a blazer on top and matching sparkly gold pumps at the recent premiere for her film “The Unforgivable.”

