Samuel Affleck Slips on Nike ‘King’s Crown’ Sneakers at Lakers Game With Dad Ben Affleck

Samuel Affleck watched the Los Angeles Lakers face off against the Boston Celtics at the Crypto.com Arena with his dad, actor Ben Affleck, yesterday in Los Angeles. The father-son duo sat front row wearing simple ensembles paired with colorful Nikes.

The sporty occasion called for casual wear. Samuel was clad in dark-wash denim jeans. The go-to trousers were coupled with a plain light blue tee with dark blue trim and a red, grey, and black plaid button-down kept open to spotlight his shirt.

Ben Affleck and his son Samuel Garner Affleck attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics at Crypto.com Arena on Dec. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Sat next to him, Ben wore a similarly lax outfit consisting of blue jeans and a thick cream-colored knit cardigan with metal buttons. The cozy piece was layered overtop a plain white tee for good measure.

The 10-year-old finished off his ensemble with striking red and blue LeBron 19 GS ‘King’s Crown’ sneakers by Nike. The style features a chunky high-top silhouette, thick blue rubber soles and coordinating bold blue laces. The basketball sneakers were decorated with a paint splatter finish and embossed with a crown, hence the style name.

As for Ben, the “Gone Girl” actor opted for an all-over bright green Nike Saint Patricks Day SB Dunk Low Pro’s with metallic gold swooshes and four-leaf clover detailing. The pair’s colorway was a clear indicator that the Golden Globe Award winner was rooting for the Celtics.

Affleck’s “everyman” style often features versatile footwear and clothing that can be mixed and matched over long periods of time. The “Argo” actor’s formal attire frequently includes classic brown or black leather lace-up loafers. Similar hues appear in lace-up combat and chukka boots he wears while off-duty. However, Affleck’s casual attire also includes a wide range of low-top sneakers in similar neutral and diverse wild colors, often hailing from Nike, Kenneth Cole, and Bally.

