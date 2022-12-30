Salma Hayek Sings Happy Birthday With ‘Helium Voice’ in Ombre Maxi Dress & Fuzzy Cowboy Hat to Stepson François Pinault

Salma Hayek celebrated her stepson François Pinault’s birthday by posting a new video to her Instagram account today. The clip shows the actress singing the classic “Happy Birthday” song, but with a humourous twist: she inhaled helium from a balloon for the musical moment.

For the video, the “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” star wore a navy blue long-sleeve maxi dress with an ombre effect and ribbed all over. Hayek opted for no sparkling accessories to keep the focus on the jumpsuit. However, the actress did pair the look with a white cowboy hat that was embellished with feather trimming.

Hayek kept her dark brown hair in a softly waved style complimenting her subtle makeup that featured a nude lip.

The actress’ footwear was hidden by the angle of the video. Hayek most likely slipped into a pair of blue pointed-toe pumps for the look. She often slips into a pair of heels for formal occasions.

The last time we saw Hayek was when she wore a playful off-the-shoulder sweater with 6-inch heels to visit “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.” The actress was discussing her newest movie, “Puss In Boots: The Last Wish” with the talk show host. Hayek plays Kitty Softpaws in the third installment of the spinoff series. Hayek was seen having a Cinderella moment in a sweeping Alexander McQueen at the movie’s premiere in New York City. The animated film was released in theaters on Dec. 21.

Salma Hayek Pinault during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

Hayek has an extensive shoe closet filled with versatile styles and textures. The “Grown Ups” actress is known for slipping into platform pumps and sandals. Her collection is filled with styles from designer labels like Gucci, Christian Louboutin, and Giuseppe Zanotti. The actress often works with stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray who also works with other stars like Florence Pugh, Simone Ashley, and Gemma Chan.

