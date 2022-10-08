Salma Hayek Lights Up the Red Carpet in a Neon Yellow Dress and Patent Leather Ankle Boots at BFI London Film Festival

Dressed in bold colors, Salma Hayek attended the London premiere of “Bardo, False Chronicle Of A Handle Of Truths” at the 66th BFI London Film Festival today.

Standing apart from the crowed, Hayek wore a neon yellow midi Bottega Veneta dress with a high neckline and a pleated skirt. Much like a scarf, the top half of “From Dusk Till Dawn” actress’ gown was wrapped around her neck and tipped with long fringe that created textural interest. Overtop the neon wears, Hayek wore a cropped black jacket with cuffed long sleeves.

Salma Hayek attends the “Bardo, False Chronicle Of A Handle Of Truths” UK Premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at the Southbank Centre on October 08, 2022 in London, England. CREDIT: Getty Images for BFI

On her feet, the Mexican-American thespian wore sharp black patent leather ankle boots with pointed toes. A go-to shoe style for many, ankle boots are extremely versatile shoes that can feature a variety of heel styles. Boots that stop at the ankle can be practical, dressy, casual, minimal, showy and more. Chelsea boots, combat boots and booties are all types of ankle boots.

Related Salma Hayek Buttons Into Sharp Coat, Trousers and Leather Heels at Balenciaga's Spring 2023 Show Kate Moss Returns to the Runway -- and '90s Grunge -- in Woven Boots for Bottega Veneta Salma Hayek Exudes Classic Glamour in Black Gucci Gown & Invisible Heels at Kering Foundation's Caring for Women Dinner

When in doubt, Hayek seems to gravitate towards a few sleek and versatile styles. Known for her penchant for sharp heels and statement-making styles, the actress often dons platform pumps and sandals from Gucci, as a muse to designer Alessandro Michele.

Salma Hayek attends the “Bardo, False Chronicle Of A Handle Of Truths” UK Premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at the Southbank Centre on October 08, 2022 in London, England. CREDIT: Getty Images for BFI

Beyond that, she has also worn towering heels from the likes of Christian Louboutin and Giuseppe Zanotti over the years. Whether she’s dancing in platform Balenciaga sneakers or sitting front row at Paris Fashion Week, Hayek always makes a stunning fashion statement.

Directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu “Bardo, False Chronicle Of A Handle Of Truths,” otherwise known as “Bardo,” follows a renowned Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker as he returns home and works through an existential crisis, grapples with his identity familial relationships, and the folly of his memories. The film is set to release in theaters Nov. 18 and for streaming on Dec. 16 on Netflix.

Salma Hayek attends the “Bardo, False Chronicle Of A Handle Of Truths” UK Premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at the Southbank Centre on October 08, 2022 in London, England. CREDIT: Getty Images for BFI

PHOTOS: Check out more of Salma Hayek’s red carpet looks.