Salma Hayek Is Romantically Laced in Giambattista Valli Gown and Hidden Heels For the Release of Edward Enninful’s book ‘A Visible Man’ With Malala

After a successful celebration of her birthday, Salma Hayek attended an event marking the long-awaited release of Edward Enninful’s new memoir entitled, “A Visible Man” on Sept. 4 in London at the Claridge’s Hotel. Pakistani activist Malala was also in attendance, both parties wearing bold fashions.

The “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” actress’ outfit consisted of a pale white gown designed by Giambattista Valli, adorned with frilly lace trim and throngs of dainty gathered tulle. The dreamy garment also had a scoop neckline and short see-through sleeves also lined with that same decorative trim. Hayek wore silver studs and wore her hair up and out of her face in a sleek high bun.

Francois-Henri Pinault, Salma Hayek, Malala Yousafzai, Editor-In-Chief of British Vogue Edward Enninful and Asser Malik attend a celebration of Edward Enninful’s new memoir “A Visible Man” at Claridge’s Hotel on September 4, 2022 in London, England. CREDIT: Dave Benett/Getty Images

Although Hayek’s shoes aren’t visible in these photos, the production company owner seems to gravitate towards a few versatile styles. Known for her penchant for sharp heels and statement-making styles, the actress often dons platform pumps and sandals from Gucci, as a muse to designer Alessandro Michele. Beyond that, she has also worn towering heels from the likes of Christian Louboutin and Giuseppe Zanotti over the years. Whether she’s dancing in platform Balenciaga sneakers or sitting front row at Paris Fashion Week, Hayek always makes a stunning fashion statement.

Malala dressed in her usual silhouette, styling herself around modest and colorful religious garb that included a blue and black printed hijab and matching long-sleeve dotted dress. For extra coverage, the Nobel Peace Prize recipient layered on baggy white slacks and accessorized simply with a watch and bracelet. Much like Hayek’s, Malala’s shoes were also not visible in the images.

Salma Hayek attends a celebration of Edward Enninful’s new memoir “A Visible Man” at Claridge’s Hotel on September 4, 2022 in London, England. CREDIT: Dave Benett/Getty Images

This is the first book that the editor-in-chief of British Vogue has written, its contents acting as a look back at Enninful’s long and arduous journey to break into the world’s most infamously inaccessible industries. The novel is available for purchase online and in stores.

PHOTOS: Check out some of Salma Hayek’s best red carpet looks.