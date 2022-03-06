Salma Hayek Gives Layers a Twist with Sharp Boots at Balenciaga’s Fall 2022 Show

Salma Hayek made Balenciaga’s fall ’22 show a family affair at at Le Bourget Halle d ‘Expositions during Paris Fashion Week. The actress joined a front row that included Kim Kardashian, Alexa Demie, Anitta and other stars at the show.

Hayek posed backstage with her family before the show, including Mathilde Pinault, Valentina Paloma Pinault and François-Henri Pinault. For the occasion, she slipped on a black silk midi skirt with lacy trim and a ribbed long-sleeve top. The set was layered under a light blue oversized shirt with rolled-up sleeves, as well as numerous sparkly bracelets and a large cocktail ring. Hayek’s ensemble was finished with futuristic sunglasses, a leather clutch and large earrings — naturally, all by Balenciaga.

(L-R) Mathilde Pinault, Valentina Paloma Pinault, Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault Balenciaga’s fall ’22 show at Le Bourget Halle d ‘Expositions in Le Bourget, France on March 6. CREDIT: Anthony Ghnassia/Getty Images For Balenciaga

Salma Hayek attends Balenciaga’s fall ’22 show at Le Bourget Halle d ‘Expositions in Le Bourget, France on March 6. CREDIT: Anthony Ghnassia/Getty Images For Balenciaga

When it came to shoes, the “House of Gucci” actress slipped on a pair of sleek boots. The star wore a set of Balenciaga’s black leather ankle boots, complete with pointed toes. Though the heels weren’t visible, the pair likely featured a set of stiletto or block heels totaling 3-4 inches in height — which gave Hayek’s ensemble a height boost and sharpened up her mostly monochrome look.

A closer look at Hayek’s boots. CREDIT: Anthony Ghnassia/Getty Images For Balenciaga

Hayek’s known for her penchant for sharp heels. The “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” star often dons platform pumps and sandals from Gucci, as a muse to designer Alessandro Michele. However, she’s also worn towering heels from Christian Louboutin and Giuseppe Zanotti over the years as well.

(L-R) Mathilde Pinault, Valentina Paloma Pinault and Salma Hayek attend Balenciaga’s fall ’22 show at Le Bourget Halle d ‘Expositions in Le Bourget, France on March 6. CREDIT: Anthony Ghnassia/Getty Images For Balenciaga

Designer Demna Gvasalia dedicated Balenciaga’s Fall 2022 fashion show to Ukraine in his show notes, which were accompanied by yellow and blue T-shirts mimicking the country’s national colors. Though the set resembled a snowy Arctic tundra and was originally conceived as a commentary on climate change, Demna told WWD that the models’ struggles against the elements were more personal, relating to his childhood experiences as a Georgian refugee.

“[It] has triggered the pain of a past trauma I have carried in me since 1993, when the same thing happened in my home country and I became a forever refugee,” he wrote. “Forever, because that’s something that stays in you. The fear, the desperation, the realization that no one wants you. But I also realized what really matters in life, the most important things, like life itself and human love and compassion.”

He concluded, “The show needs no explanation. It is a dedication to fearlessness, to resistance, and to the victory of love and peace.”

