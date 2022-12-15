Salma Hayek Gets Graphic for ‘Jimmy Fallon’ in Playful Prints & 6-Inch Heels on ‘Puss & Boots’ Media Tour

Salma Hayek sat down for an interview with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” yesterday. Hayek briefly spoke about her love for the World Cup, her pet owl, and her upcoming film with Antonio Banderas, “Puss In Boots: The Last Wish.” Fallon and Hayek rounded out the night by playing the fan-favorite game “Can You Feel It?”

Salma Hayek Pinault during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

Hayek was dressed chicly in an off-the-shoulder thickly knit sweater featuring an array of different patterns and prints with bright red accents. The actress sported a dainty white maxi skirt that peeked past Hayek’s lengthy sweater, the breezy style giving off bohemian vibes. The “House of Gucci” actress accessorized with diamond studs and a statement-making ring.

Taking her ensemble to new heights, Hayek donned a pair of black platform boots. The style featured chunky soles, a lace-up silhouette and a block heel of at least 6 inches that had the performer towering over the crowd. Platforms are a popular choice because of their height-boosting abilities, making them the perfect sky-high addition to any ensemble.

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. It is one of the most sought-after shoe styles and can be found in a range of styles from brands like Gucci, Valentino, and Burberry.

Hayek often gravitates towards a few versatile styles. Known for her penchant for sharp heels and statement-making styles, The “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” star often dons platform pumps and sandals from Gucci.

Beyond that, Hayek has also worn towering platform heels from the likes of Christian Louboutin and Giuseppe Zanotti over the years. Whether she’s dancing in platform Balenciaga sneakers or sitting in front row at Paris Fashion Week, Hayek always makes a stunning fashion statement.

