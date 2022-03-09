×
Salma Hayek Makes an Empowering Style Statement in Gucci’s Generation Equality Shirt With Gold Sandals

By Jacorey Moon
Salma Hayek shines in a minimal outfit for International Women’s Day. The “Eternals” actress shared a photo on Instagram yesterday that showed her striking a pose while wearing a statement-making look to announce Chime For Change’s new Generation Equality capsule with Gucci.

In the caption, Hayek wrote, “Celebrating equality on International Women’s Day. Today on #IWD2022, @Gucci debuts a special #GenerationEquality capsule collection under the banner of #ChimeForChange, Gucci’s longstanding global campaign to convene, unite and strengthen the voices speaking out for gender equality. Link in bio to explore the special collection, centered around the theme of Generation Equality to help call for accelerated progress towards a gender-equal future. @GucciEquilibrium #ActForEqual”

For the outfit, Hayek wore a red, blue, black and yellow Gucci printed T-shirt that doubled as a dress. The garment featured the words “Chime x Generation Equality” etched across the front. The garment also incorporated yellow equal signs on the sleeves.

As for accessories, Hayek went with a red cap that had the same logo and wording.

To ground everything, Hayek slipped on a pair of gold T-strap sandals that matched her attire perfectly. The shoes had a black and red bow that acted as the toe strap accented with a yellow flower on the front. The heels had a height of approximately 3 inches and added a sophisticated touch.

Hayek has a modern and fashion-forward sartorial taste. For example, we’ve recently spotted Hayek wearing a lacy midi dress paired with a light blue oversized shirt and black pointy Balenciaga booties for a chic ensemble. Also, Hayek continued the glamour in a coral halter gown coordinated with gold metallic platforms for an elegant appearance at the 2022 SAG Awards.

When it comes down to red carpet style, Hayek is known for creating fashion moments that are eye-catching. She typically gravitates to designers like Jonathan Simkhai and Gucci.

