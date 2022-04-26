Salma Hayek Dances Salsa With Channing Tatum on His Birthday in Chic Floral Midi Dress & Hidden Heels

Salma Hayek took to Instagram to wish her dear friend and “Magic Mike” sequel costar Channing Tatum a happy birthday today. The Golden Globe winner uploaded the video of herself and Tatum dancing to Stevie Wonder’s iconic “Happy Birthday” song. The recording shows the duo dancing in a room filled with balloons and other party favors.

“Happy Birthday Channing!!!! You’re such a Joy to be around. Feliz cumpleaños,” Hayek wrote under the video.

Sticking to her vibrant aesthetic, Hayek wore a cropped neon orange cardigan over a short-sleeve floral dress. The fun frock was complete with a scoop neckline, ruffled sleeves, white buttons along the bodice and a layered skirt. While Tatum wore a navy blue hoodie with black sweatpants and a pink cupcake headpiece.

Unfortunately, the angle of the video didn’t allow for peek at Hayek’s footwear choice but it would be no surprise if she finished off her look with sharp heels or platform sandals. The “Eternals” star often dons classic pumps and sandals from Gucci, as a muse to designer Alessandro Michele. However, she’s also worn towering heels from Christian Louboutin and Giuseppe Zanotti over the years as well.

Hayek is known for having a modern and fashion-forward sartorial taste. The “Grown Ups” actress is known for creating eye-catching fashion moments on and off the red carpet. She typically gravitates towards designers like Jonathan Simkhai and Gucci.

The new post comes days after People magazine revealed that Hayek will be replacing Thandie Newton in “Magic Mike’s Last Dance.” Newton made the decision to step away from production to deal with family matters. Production of the final movie in the trilogy is underway and Hayek has already begun filming in the lead role alongside Tatum in London. However the plot has been kept under wraps and Hayek’s character has not been named yet.

