Salma Hayek Serves Up Drama in Lace Corset & Hidden Heels at DuJour Media’s 10th Anniversary Party

Salma Hayek attended DuJour Media’s 10th Anniversary party at Hard Rock Hotel in New York to celebrate the release of her magazine cover for the publishing and media company. The “From Dusk Till Dawn” actress posed for pictures and even got behind the DJ booth at one point, spinning some tunes in a dramatic black lace outfit by Giambattista Valli.

Salma Hayek attends DuJour Media’s 10th Anniversary at Hard Rock Hotel in New York on Dec. 12, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images

Hayek’s elegant ensemble was comprised of a black lace bodice with tulle straps and a lingerie-inspired corseted fit. The skirt portion of her outfit was made of rows of black faux feathers laid overtop a voluminous skirt.

Hayek carried a shiny black purse and wore equally dazzling rings and hoop earrings that added sparkle to her matt all-black ensemble. Her hair was slicked down and out of her face into a chic middle-parted updo.

Salma Hayek attends DuJour Media’s 10th Anniversary at Hard Rock Hotel in New York on Dec. 12, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images for DuJour

Appropriate for formal events, floor-length gowns are often made of fabrics like satin, chiffon, or organza to elevate the overall feel of the dress. Gowns that sweep the floor can have a variety of silhouettes and necklines, making the style essential for formal weddings, red carpet events and dressy occasions. Hayek’s dress is a perfect example of extravagant floor-length formal wear.

Although her shoes weren’t visible thanks to the length of her dress, Hayek often gravitates towards a few versatile styles. Known for her penchant for sharp heels and statement-making styles, The “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” star often dons platform pumps and sandals from Gucci, as a muse to designer Alessandro Michele.

Beyond that, Hayek has also worn towering platform heels from the likes of Christian Louboutin and Giuseppe Zanotti over the years. Whether she’s dancing in platform Balenciaga sneakers or sitting in front row at Paris Fashion Week, Hayek always makes a stunning fashion statement.

