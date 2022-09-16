Salma Hayek Exudes Classic Glamour in Black Gucci Gown & Invisible Heels at Kering Foundation’s Caring for Women Dinner

Salma Hayek had a sparkling moment while attending The Kering Foundation’s Caring for Women Dinner in New York City last night.

Hayek wore a semi-sweetheart black dress featuring a ruffled sleeveless shaw and white crystals outlining the dress. Black crystals cascaded down the lower part of the dress into a mini train with silver crystals. The gown was made by Gucci.

Salma Hayek Pinault attends as the Kering Foundation hosts first-ever Caring For Women Dinner on Sept. 15, 2022 in New York City.

The dress covered her footwear, though she likely wore classic pumps or platforms to elevate the look. Hayek paired the dress with a silver tone statement necklace, a diamond ring, and a pair of studs.

Hayek slicked her dark brown hair into a bun with a black headband. Her makeup was kept minimal with a wing and nude lip. Her glamorous look was created by hairstylist Jennifer Yepez and makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic. The two are very well known for working with other stars like Kim Kardashian, Blake Lively, and Sabrina Carpenter. Dedivanovic used his own ‘Makeup by Mario’ line to create this look.

Salma Hayek Pinault and François-Henri Pinault attend as the Kering Foundation hosts first-ever Caring For Women Dinner on September 15, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for The Kering Foun

The actress arrived with her husband François-Henri Pinault. Pinault has been the CEO of Kering since 2005. Hayek served as the co-chairman at the event last night. Other stars attended the dinner including Karlie Kloss and Jodie Turner-Smith, and Kat Graham.

This was the Kering Foundation’s first-ever Caring for Women Dinner held at The Pool in New York City. The Kering Foundation has worked to combat violence against women for over 10 years. They organize events to help support survivors to live free from violence, changing behaviors and attitudes to break the cycle of violence and taking collective action to stand against violence. One hundred percent of proceeds from the evening went to one of the following organizations that address gender-based violence: National Network to End Domestic Violence (NNEDV), Global Fund for Women, Jordan River Foundation (JRF) and Ms. Foundation for Women.

