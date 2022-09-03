Salma Hayek Channels ‘Baywatch’ in a Bright Red Bikini and Summery Accessories for Her Birthday

Salma Hayek celebrated 56 years, dancing the day away on a moving boat for her birthday in a video posted to Instagram yesterday. The “House Of Gucci” actress was clad in a “Baywatch” inspired bikini spending the special day getting her tan on surrounded by friends and family. The caption on the Instagram Reel reads, “Happy 56th birthday to me!!! ❤️💃💋. Feliz cumpleaños #56 para mi !!! 🎂 #alwaysgrateful.”

Hayek celebrated her big day in style, suited up in a bright red halter-style top with a risky plunging neckline and tiny bikini bottoms that sat high on the star’s hips. Hayek wore clear sunglasses with reflective green lenses and held a wide-brimmed straw sun hat adorned with black ribbon. The Mexican-American celebrity wore a string bracelet, further accessorizing, and called it a day.

While the swimwear is a far cry from what it once was, bikinis today pose as a great reminder of what they once were. Bikinis emerged in the 1940s, boasting a long and colorful history, but the designs weren’t found on beaches until the 1960s due to the controversial nature of the two-piece suits. Bikinis finally gained mass acceptance in the ‘80s, becoming a swimwear staple. Today, the term “bikini” includes everything from high-waisted two-pieces to string bikinis that show ample skin.

Although Hayek’s shoes aren’t visible in the short clip, the production company owner seems to gravitate towards a few versatile styles. Known for her penchant for sharp heels and statement-making styles, The “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” star often dons platform pumps and sandals from Gucci, as a muse to designer Alessandro Michele. Beyond that, she Hayek has also worn towering heels from the likes of Christian Louboutin and Giuseppe Zanotti over the years. Whether she’s dancing in platform Balenciaga sneakers or sitting front row at Paris Fashion Week, Hayek always makes a stunning fashion statement.

PHOTOS: Check out Salma Hayek’s best red carpet outfits over the years.