Salma Hayek Gives Her Sleek Bikini Western Twists With Cowboy Hat & Fringed Cover on Scenic Getaway

It looks like paradise lies beneath Salma Hayek’s feet.

The actress posted a photo to Instagram on Monday where she posed barefoot in front of a beautiful scene. “Ready for the week. Lista para la semana,” Hayek said in the caption.

Hayek typically keeps her schedule busy for show season, and with the dog days of summer coming to an end, this is the ideal time for her to relax with loved ones. An advocate of taking time to reconnect with yourself, Hayek inspires all with her laid back aesthetic.

The Oscar-nominated star wore a classic black bikini underneath what seems to be a soft, lightweight cotton cover up. She paired the two-piece swimsuit with a black subtle cowboy hat, Hayek wore the black-and-white striped fabric openly to give her relaxed look a Western feel to it. The hem of the fabric is fringed and hits right above the knee.

The “Desperado” actress kept it simple for accessories, wearing a gold bangle and black oversized frameless sunglasses with an ombre tint to the lens.

When it comes to Hayek’s fashion sense, most would say that she loves to present an ultra glamorous high-end allure.

Hayek’s damp wavy hair strikes as though she just took a swim. Her pedicure appears to be freshly painted in a milky white color. An enduring summer trend, soft white polishes complement just about any sandal style.

