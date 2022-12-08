Sadie Sink Gets Edgy in Leather Blazer, Minidress & Towering 6-Inch Heels on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

Sadie Sink cozied up, bracing for the cold weather in Los Angeles on Dec. 6 after an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” The “Stranger Things” star was spotted heading out wrapped in a leather blazer jacket and lavish sky-high heels to match.

Sadie Sink is seen at “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Dece. 6, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: GC Images

Sink edge to her ensemble in an oversized leather jacket, the outerwear sporting a shiny patent finish. Underneath, the young fashionista opted for a strapless black corset top featuring a bit of structured boning that gave the garment shape.

On bottom, Sink slipped into silky black shorts with a high-waisted fit. Going the extra mile, the trend-setting star layered on matt black Calzedonia tights that acted as a functional and sophisticated addition to her look. “The Wale” cast member rounded things out with sporadic golden accessories that added a sparkling flourish to her look.

Lifting herself to new heights, the 20-year-old stepped into a pair of sleek black platform heels that worked to streamline Sink’s look effectively. The platformed pair featured chunky soles, thick sturdy straps, pointed toes, silver clasps, and towering block heels reaching 6 inches in height.

Sink has been in the spotlight for nearly a decade since starring in “Annie” on Broadway in 2012, though she claimed more recognition through her work as Max on “Stranger Things” beginning in 2017. Over the past few years, the actress has hit several red carpets and other formal events, showing off her ever-sophisticated style.

