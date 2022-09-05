Sadie Sink Serves Nautical Vibes in Gucci at the Venice Film Festival

Sadie Sink arrives at the Hotel Excelsior during the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 05, 2022 in Venice, Italy.

Sadie Sink has stepped out looking like a quintessential sartorial starlet in white at the 79th annual Venice Film Festival.

The “Stranger Things” star took her style cues from sailors and sported a nautical-inspired Gucci outfit while on her way to the Hotel Excelsior. Sink’s white pantsuit was embossed with an interlocking Gucci G logo and had navy trims on the sleeves, pocket, and wide brim collar. The jacket of the suit featured two large frontal pockets with gold buttons. The pants were also cuffed at the hem.

For shoes, the actress wore a pair of sky-high white open-toed Gucci platforms. She accessorized with a pair of small round-eye sunglasses to block the rays of the Venice sun.

Sadie Sink arrives at the Hotel Excelsior during the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 05, 2022 in Venice, Italy. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

For beauty, Sink went for a very natural makeup look that was effortless and clean. She parted her hair in the middle and let her ginger waves flow behind her.

Sink is attending the Venice Film Festival to promote her new film “The Whale,” where she stars alongside Brendan Fraser. She plays the role of Ellie in the drama about a man trying to reconnect with his daughter.

New York and Los Angeles-based stylist Molly Dickson worked with Sadie for her Gucci look. Dickson has also worked with top talent including Sydney Sweeney, Camilla Mendes, and Addison Rae.

The 79th Venice International Film Festival previews upcoming films, with top Golden Lion awards heralded as predictors for the following Academy Awards. The 2022 ceremony, hosted by Rocio Munoz Morales, will run from August 31—September 10, with top contenders including “Blonde,” “White Noise,” “Bones and All” and “Don’t Worry Darling.” This year’s jury will be chaired by Julianne Moore, who is joined on the panel by Mariano Cohn, Leonardo di Costanzo, Audrey Diwan, Leila Hatami, Kazuo Ishiguro and Rodrigo Sorogoyen.