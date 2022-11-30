Sadie Sink Goes Classic in Black Chanel Dress & Pointy Pumps at ‘The Whale’ Screening

Sadie Sink went with a timeless look for her latest event.

The “Stranger Things” star hit the red carpet last night for the New York screening of “The Whale.” Sink stars in the new psychological drama film alongside Brendan Fraser, who also attended the event.

To the screening, Sink wore a black strapless dress from Chanel. Her midi dress featured a square neckline and embellished horizontal panels throughout the garment. She added sparkly jewelry including a silver necklace, stud earrings, a bracelet and rings and wore her bright red hair in loose waves.

Sink attends ‘The Whale’ screening in NYC on Nov. 29. CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Sink added a pair of classic shoes to complete her look. The “All Too Well: The Short Film” star slipped into a pair of black pumps with a pointed toe. The sleek style has gained prominence with several stars like Jessica Chastain, Sarah Jessica Parker and Khloe Kardashian also donning the chic silhouette over the past few months.

Fraser and Sink attend ‘The Whale’ screening in NYC on Nov. 29. CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Sink has been in the spotlight for nearly a decade since starring in “Annie” on Broadway in 2012, though she claimed more recognition through her work as Max on “Stranger Things” beginning in 2017. Over the past few years, the actress has hit several red carpets and other formal events, showing off her maturing style. Recently, she attended the Governors Awards in a white midi-length tulle dress with a sheer sleeveless bodice from Alexander McQueen paired with white leather pumps complete with silver metal toe accents.

