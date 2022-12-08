Sadie Sink Gets Cozy in Black Coat & Leather Lug-Sole Boots After ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’

Sadie Sink stayed warm in New York City. The “Stranger Things” star was spotted leaving “Live with Kelly and Ryan” on Thursday in Manhattan. She bundled up in a long black coat.

Her wool jacket, from Brunello Cucinelli, featured a double-breasted style with a tie belt. Sink wore white wide-leg pants under the coat that were barely visible under the nearly floor-length outerwear. She also added a choker necklace with a pendant as well as round black sunglasses to her look, in addition to a Chanel quilted black crossbody bag.

Sink leaves ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ in New York City on Dec. 8. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

The “All Too Well: The Short Film” star added a pair of black booties to complete her look, and add a bit more warmth for the chilly day. She wore leather Chelsea boots with a thick lug sole and a rounded toe. Lug sole boots have become a top trend this year, due to their full coverage and thick soles.

Sink leaves ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ in New York City on Dec. 8. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Sink has been in the spotlight for nearly a decade since starring in “Annie” on Broadway in 2012, though she claimed more recognition through her work as Max on “Stranger Things” beginning in 2017. Over the past few years, the actress has hit several red carpets and other formal events, showing off her maturing style. Recently, she attended the Governors Awards in a white midi-length tulle dress with a sheer sleeveless bodice from Alexander McQueen paired with white leather pumps complete with silver metal toe accents.

