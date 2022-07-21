×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Sabrina Carpenter Adds Pop of Color to Silk Champagne Dress With Pink Necklace and Green Heels at SiriusXM

By Tara Larson
Tara Larson

Tara Larson

More Stories By Tara

View All
GettyImages-1409923559-2
Rowan Blanchard
Rowan Blanchard
Rowan Blanchard
Rowan Blanchard
View Gallery 10 Images

Sabrina Carpenter brightened up a neutral look with fun colorful accessories.

The Disney Channel alum hit SiriusXM studios in NYC on Wednesday as part of her new album’s promotion. Her fifth studio album, ’emails i can’t send” dropped on July 15. To the radio station studios, Carpenter wore a champagne-colored mini dress from Patou. The satin dress featured a cutout in the bodice as well as thin straps and an A-line silhouette. The “On My Way” singer added color to the neutral dress with her accessories. She threw on a bright pink beaded necklace, also from Patou, playing into the Barbiecore trend that’s been taking over celebrities like Anne Hathaway, Florence Pugh and more recently. She also added a few rings to her look.

sabrina carpenter, sirius xm, champagne silk dress, satin, pink necklace, green strappy sandals, mules
Carpenter appearing as a guest on SiriusXM Radio on July 20.
CREDIT: Cindy Ord / Staff

Carpenter added even more color to her ensemble with her footwear. She finished off the look with a pair of green heeled mules. Her sandals featured two thin straps with crystal embellishments.

sabrina carpenter, sirius xm, champagne silk dress, satin, pink necklace, green strappy sandals, mules, ne-yo
Ne-Yo and Carpenter appearing as guests on SiriusXM Radio on July 20.
CREDIT: Cindy Ord / Staff

Carpenter was joined at the studios by singer-songwriter Ne-Yo. He took a note out of Carpenter’s style book by also rocking a neutral outfit with a large necklace. Ne-Yo paired a black t-shirt with black jogger pants. He slipped into a pair of gray rubber slides and wore black socks with his shoes. He accessorized the look with a black baseball hat, sunglasses, a bracelet, and an oversized gold chain necklace.

Add a pop of color to your next look with these green sandals.

Dalida Strappy Sandal
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Marc Fisher Dalida Strappy Sandal, $75

Double Strap Cylindrical Heel Mules
CREDIT: Courtesy of Charles & Keith

Buy Now: Charles & Keith Double Strap Cylindrical Heel Mules, $36

Nora barely there block heeled sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Asos

Buy Now: Asos Design Nora Barely There Block Heeled Sandals, $37

Click here to see Carpenter’s and her former “Girl Meets World” costar Rowan Blanchard’s best shoe moments over the years.

imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad