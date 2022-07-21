Sabrina Carpenter Adds Pop of Color to Silk Champagne Dress With Pink Necklace and Green Heels at SiriusXM

Sabrina Carpenter brightened up a neutral look with fun colorful accessories.

The Disney Channel alum hit SiriusXM studios in NYC on Wednesday as part of her new album’s promotion. Her fifth studio album, ’emails i can’t send” dropped on July 15. To the radio station studios, Carpenter wore a champagne-colored mini dress from Patou. The satin dress featured a cutout in the bodice as well as thin straps and an A-line silhouette. The “On My Way” singer added color to the neutral dress with her accessories. She threw on a bright pink beaded necklace, also from Patou, playing into the Barbiecore trend that’s been taking over celebrities like Anne Hathaway, Florence Pugh and more recently. She also added a few rings to her look.

Carpenter appearing as a guest on SiriusXM Radio on July 20. CREDIT: Cindy Ord / Staff

Carpenter added even more color to her ensemble with her footwear. She finished off the look with a pair of green heeled mules. Her sandals featured two thin straps with crystal embellishments.

Ne-Yo and Carpenter appearing as guests on SiriusXM Radio on July 20. CREDIT: Cindy Ord / Staff

Carpenter was joined at the studios by singer-songwriter Ne-Yo. He took a note out of Carpenter’s style book by also rocking a neutral outfit with a large necklace. Ne-Yo paired a black t-shirt with black jogger pants. He slipped into a pair of gray rubber slides and wore black socks with his shoes. He accessorized the look with a black baseball hat, sunglasses, a bracelet, and an oversized gold chain necklace.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

CREDIT: Courtesy of Charles & Keith

CREDIT: Courtesy of Asos

