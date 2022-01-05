Sabrina Carpenter Shows Off a Little Black Dress & Towering Pumps on ‘The Tonight Show’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Sabrina Carpenter appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Tuesday to promote her new film “Emergency” and her forthcoming album, which is set to drop sometime later this year.

The 22-year-old starlet donned a little black sweater dress for the interview, along with a pair of soaring Valentino pumps featuring a closed toe and thick platform. Wearing her hair up in a high ponytail, she also added oversized gold hoop earrings.

Sabrina Carpenter wearing a black outfit with black ankle-strap shoes featuring a soaring high heel and sky-high platform on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” CREDIT: Splash

She opted for the Valentino Garavani Tan-Go Patent-Leather Platform Pump, which retails at $1,100. The bold style, which comes in other color options, including bright orange and bubblegum pink, boasts an adjustable V Logo signature buckle fastening and a 6.1-inch block heel.

A close-up look at Sabrina Carpenter wearing black patent leather ankle-strap heels with a hefty platform and extra-tall heel. CREDIT: NBC

The “Skinny Dipping” artist took to Instagram to show off her look for the appearance and included a tongue-in-cheek caption, writing, “oh no I’ve fallon and I can’t get up.” Recently, the rising style star attended New York Fashion Week, where she took in the Michael Kors show. She dressed in a striking red ensemble and white-hot pumps for the occasion.

Sabrina Carpenter attends the Michael Kors runway show during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 10, 2021. CREDIT: Splash

Check out the full interview with Sabrina Carpenter on “The Tonight Show” below.

Shop the look and others like it, ahead.

CREDIT: Valentino

Valentino Garavani Tan-Go Patent-leather Platform Pump, $1,100; valentino.com

CREDIT: Nordstrom

Jeffrey Campbell Chillin Platform Mary Jane Pump, $180; nordstrom.com

CREDIT: Nordstrom