Sabrina Carpenter Elevates Babydoll Dress With Pointy Toe Platforms For VMAs Afterparty

Sabrina Carpenter attended a VMAs afterparty in girly girl fashion Sunday evening at The Fleur Room in New York City.

Carpenter arrived for the Republic Records event wearing a misty rose pink babydoll mini dress pulled by stylist Jason Bolden from AKNVAS Resort 2023 Collection. The robe’s slip was overlayed with a mesh fabric covered in pale pink and ivory sequins of various sizes set in a dispersed arrangement. Her dress had a sweetheart neckline that was shaped by a thin black brassiere frame.

Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2022 Republic Records VMA Afterparty at The Fleur Room on August 28, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for Republic Record

Carpenter loosely wore tulle gloves that complimented the fabric of her dress perfectly. Peeking underneath the sheer accessory was a pink jeweled ring with the letters “S” and “C” standing for the initials of her name.

Related Sabrina Carpenter Glitters in Floral Disco Dress & 6-Inch Heels at MTV VMAs Red Carpet 2022 Sabrina Carpenter Adds Pop of Color to Silk Champagne Dress With Pink Necklace and Green Heels at SiriusXM Selena Gomez Embraces '60s Vibes in Houndstooth Mini Skirt, Flipped Hair & Pumps for Rare Beauty Lipstick Launch in Paris

For footwear, the 23-year-old singer stood tall in patent ivory Valentino Tan-Go pumps. Designed with a sleek angular shape, this unique footwear made a real statement. The shoes were balanced at the front with a sturdy 2-inch sole and had a thin adjustable strap that fastened across the ankle. Six-inch pointy toe platform heels seemed to be Carpenter’s go-to silhouette for the night considering that she wore another pair in patent black to the awards ceremony.

Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2022 Republic Records VMA Afterparty at The Fleur Room on August 28, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for Republic Record

Carpenter kept the same makeup and hairstyle from her black carpet look, so she likely touched up the glamour after her outfit change. For hair, Carpenter wore her blonde mane in ultra loose waves with curtain bangs for a ’60s Brigitte Bardot-inspired flair. The actress turned pop singer went with a smokey eye look paired with mauve-colored lipstick.

Taylor Swift, Rosé of BLACKPINK, Conan Gray, Yung Gravy and Lili Reinhart and more were in attendance for the occasion.

Though Carpenter was not celebrating any personal VMA nominations or awards this year, the pop star announced a series of tour dates set to begin on Sept. 28 and run through Oct. 16 to support her recently released album “Emails I Can’t Send.”

PHOTOS: Disney Stars Rowan Blanchard and Sabrina Carpenter’s Best Shoe Moments