Ryan Seacrest’s Girlfriend Wears Chic Workout Set in Sports Bra, Leggings & Nikes With Ryan in Track Shorts & Sneakers

Ryan Seacrest and his girlfriend Aubrey Paige enjoyed a workout on Tuesday in New York in sporty coordinated style.

Seacrest dressed in a black baseball cap with an embroidered design of waves on the front. He wore a round-necked T-shirt with a “Gotham” graphic plastered on the front in all caps. The black T-shirt was paired with navy blue track shorts.

For his footwear, the “American Idol” host wore a pair of black calf socks scrunched down into a pair of all-black running sneakers.

His girlfriend Aubrey Paige, meanwhile, contrasted his darker colors with more basic neutrals. She wore her hair off her face, pushing it into a low-middle ponytail as her dark brown locs moved behind her with curls.

Paige wore a white sports bra with high-waisted leggings that ended at her ankles. Leggings have been a staple for practicality when working out and beyond. The athleisure piece have an interesting history. They first came about in the 1950s, though the style really took off in the 1960s with the invention of Lycra. Leggings became a full-blown trend in the ‘70s, thanks to disco pants, and maintained popularity in the ‘80s, thanks to the aerobics craze. After a cool down in the ‘90s, leggings came back in style in the 2000s and have remained a core part of women’s wardrobes.

For a clean finish, she wore a pair of gray-blue Nike running sneakers.

