Ryan Gosling Goes Viral as Ken With Blond Hair & Calvin Klein-Inspired Underwear in ‘Barbie’ in Live Action Movie Teaser

By Ashley Rushford
View Gallery 10 Images
Ryan Gosling is set to star as Ken in the new “Barbie” live-action film and the internet got the first-look at the actor in full character. “The Notebook” star is sun-kissed perfection in the first photo of himself as Ken in the romantic comedy, which is set to hit theaters next summer. 
The supporting cast includes the likes of Margot Robbie, who stars in the title role, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Will Ferrell, Rhea Pearlman, Emma Mackey, Issa Rae, Michael Cera and more. While no plot details from “Barbie” have been confirmed, it’s rumored that several Barbie and Ken characters factor into the plot.

 

In the dreamy snapshot shared by Warner Bros. Pictures today, Gosling stands in front of a bright pink backdrop and sports Ken’s signature platinum locks as he poses in a light-wash denim ensemble that included an open vest and matching jeans. And just in case fans weren’t positive about his character, a pair of white boxers stitched with “KEN” can be seen peeking out from above his jeans’ waistline. 

The current project has been in the works for eight years, originally with Sony, before it made its way to Warner Bros. In April, Warner Bros. Pictures shared the first image of Margot Robbie in the role of the iconic Mattel doll. The “Suicide Squad” star was all smiles as she leaned forward in a pink Chevrolet Corvette convertible, posing in front of a pink faux stone backdrop. Robbie was dressed in a blue and white polka dot headband with a matching striped halter top. She completed the look with a beaded bracelet and styled her blond hair straight, which was reminiscent of the classic American doll.

