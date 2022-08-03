×
Russell Westbrook’s Wife Nina Revives Controversial ’90s Popcorn Dress Trend in Puffy Purple Heels

By Amina Ayoud
Russell Westbrook’s wife Nina snapped a colorful mirror selfie for her Instagram followers.

The therapist shared her chic look on July 24, embracing vibrant hues with pops and flourishes present in her wardrobe. Nina captioned the post, “feeling,” with a multitude of heart emojis, mirroring the colors in her outfit.

The basketball star’s wife wore a ruched mini dress by Mara Hoffman with interesting smocking textural elements that created a popcorn effect. The “Laura” piece was fitted with thick shoulder straps and a square neckline; the color-block design included stripes in yellow, lavender, blue and orange. The shoulder straps were in a neutral color in order to amplify the palette.

Nina isn’t the only who has embraced the retro-inspired fabric treatment. Rose Byrne appeared in a popcorn dress in June while on “The Late Late Show With James Corden,” and in May it resurfaced with Sophie Turner.

Nina accessorized with a silver chain necklace and chunky silver hoops, adding some shine to the outfit. The therapist carried a clam-shaped purple purse that matched the purple in her dress quite nicely.

The overarching theme of the ensemble was a specific purple hue that could be found in accessories and even the mini dress itself. The hue was also found in the strappy sandals featuring thick straps for added security. The style was also fitted with rounded peep-toes that allowed Nina to show off her perfectly painted pedicure.

After her husband Russell’s trade to the Lakers, the 33-year-old NBA star is now drawing attention to his work off the court with his sneaker, the Jordan Westbrook One Take 3. The fashionable basketball player agreed to a 10-year contract with Jordan Brand in 2017.  In 2018, the Lakers player received his first signature shoe with the brand.

Take your look to the next level in purple sandal heels.

Stuart Weitzman, sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman

To Buy: Stuart Weitzman Nearlynude sandals, $119 (was $398).

Rejina Pyo, sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To Buy: Rejina Pyo Erin sandals, $259 (was $448).

Chinese Laundry, sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Chinese Laundry Yippy sandals, $60.

