×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Perform Epic Tribute to Jennifer Lopez in Her Most Iconic Outfits at iHeartRadio Music Awards

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
032222_GFlores_PMC_374-2
1997
1997
1997
1998
View Gallery 126 Images

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” contestants hit the stage in looks resembling her iconic style moments to give a memorable tribute to Jennifer Lopez at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards last night in Los Angeles.

“Pose” star Billy Porter opened the set before season 14 breakout contestant Kerri Colby came strutting out in J-Lo’s legendary green printed Versace dress. Colby’s season 14 sisters Jorgeous and Alyssa Hunter followed her, as did “Drag Race” alums Naysha Lopez, April Carrión, Morgan McMichaels, Kimora Blac, Jessica Wild, Mariah Balenciaga, and Laganja Estranja.

kerri colby, j-lo tribute, green versace dress, iheartradio music awards
Kerri Colby takes the stage in Versace.
CREDIT: Variety

With Lopez’s hits blaring in the background, each queen showed off an outfit that honored iconic J-Lo style moments, including her role in “Selena” and her all-white outfit from the 2000 MTV VMAs. In an Instagram post, Morgan McMichaels shared a bold ensemble for the tribute.

“Dripping in @dolcegabbana on the red carpet @iheartradio awards,” McMichaels wrote. “I had the honor to join @jlo on the main stage (in the outfit that Jennifer Lopez wore and owns!!) … more on that to come. But for now feast your eyes on the glamour.”

Morgan McMichaels, dolce and gabbana, iheartradio music awards, march 22, 2022
Morgan McMichaels wearing Dolce & Gabbana.
CREDIT: Variety

The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards, which honors the most-played stars on iHeartRadio’s stations and app, were held at the Spring Auditorium in Los Angeles. This year’s event, hosted by LL Cool J, awarded the annual Icon Award to Jennifer Lopez, who also performed her songs “Get Right” and “On My Way.”

j-lo, drag queen, selena look
A drag queen dressed in a plum look inspired by J-Lo’s role in “Selena.”
CREDIT: Variety

Additional performances included Megan Thee Stallion, John Legend, Charlie Puth, Jason Aldean, Billy Porter and Maneskin. The event’s top awards were given to Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa and Lil Nas X, among others.

j-lo drag queen, iheartradio music awards
Another drag queen wears a look that pays homage to the all-white outfit J-Lo wore to the 2000 MTV VMAs.
CREDIT: Variety

Check out the full performance below. 

uin Sponsored By uin Footwear

Premiere of the ‘Travel Shoe’

Spanish designer brand uin Footwear talks travel shoes and forthcoming trends.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad