Rowan Blanchard Is So Y2K in Sheer Camisole and Boot-Cut Jeans for Steve Madden’s NYC Party

Rowan Blanchard at Steve Madden's NYC party on May 11.

Steve Madden brought out a stylish groups of stars this week in New York. The designer held its Summer Vibe check party where guests including Peyton List and Rowan Blanchard.

Blanchard’s look for the night was heavily-inspired by Y2K fashion. She wore a blue sheer camisole and lace-trimmed tank with embellished boot-cut jeans. She completed the look with a button-up cardigan and a Pamela Anderson-influenced updo. For her shoes, Blanchard opted for Steve Madden’s Jennifer rose gold heeled sandals.

List, meanwhile, wore Steve Madden’s Lessa black suede platform sandals with a lace slip dress, plaid overcoat and chunky necklace.

Peyton List, Steve Madden and Rowan Blanchard at Steve Madden’s Summer Vibe Check party in New York. CREDIT: Mike Vitelli/BFA.com

The party was part of the brand’s newest influencer initiative, called SM Squad.

More attendees included Duckie Thot, Tyler Cameron, Kalen Allen and Ian Paget. Charly Jordan was the house DJ for the night and guests were treated to vintage claw machines filled with Steve Madden swag, classic beach-themed snacks and piercings and fade-away tattoos from Ephemeral Tattoo.