Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Takes Thong Sandals to Sleek Heights With Silky Mini Dress for Beauty Line Teaser

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley looked uber-chic while promoting her Rose Inc. beauty brand on Instagram. The English model uploaded of a photo of herself applying lipstick as she perched on a plush coach in a neutral-tone outfit.

In her latest photo, the business mogul and entrepreneur wore a beige quarter-sleeve slip dress that includes a V-neckline with a flat collar and thigh-high slits. “Fab day with my Rose Inc team shooting content for our new Solar bronzers and highlighters! Think you’re going to love them!,” Whiteley wrote under the shot.

To complement her warm-weather fashion, she slicked her straight blond hair back. Whiteley kept her accessories minimal, sporting a pair of chunky gold hoop earrings with a thin ankle bracelet.

When it came down to footwear, the “Transformer: Dark Of The Moon” actress finished off her fit with her Rosie 13 BIS sandals from her shoe collection with Giaborghini. The breathable style includes a padded square brown outsole with a white thong strap and a tiny curved heel. Thong sandals feature a piece of material between the first and second toes, which acts as a source of security for the entire front of the shoe. Thong sandals can either have an open back or feature an ankle-encircling strap for support. Flip-flops are the most popular type of thong sandal, however some elevated styles have stiletto heels.

Rosie 13 BIS. CREDIT: Giaborghini

Whiteley is known for having a wardrobe that is filled with neutral tones and effortlessly cool street style classics. She is a master at mixing masculine and feminine elements with polished and relaxed pieces. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel has stepped into the footwear realm to design two shoe collections with Giaborghini that includes block heeled sandals, wedges and wrap-around silhouettes.

Slip into a pair of slide sandals this summer.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Vince Camuto Venantha Sandal, $99.

CREDIT: Macy's

To Buy: XOXO Gem Thong Sandal, $70.

CREDIT: Nine West

To Buy: Nine West Alike Heeled Slide Sandals, $70 (was $79).