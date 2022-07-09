Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Gets Sleek for Makeup Campaign in Yellow Maxi Dress & Curvy Heels

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley promoted her new makeup while in a lemon-yellow mood.

The model poses reclined on a tan love seat shaped like a clam, dynamically covering her eye with a cream blush, her legs crossed in front of her. The product is one of many from her makeup line Rose Inc. The brand features a lot of unique products with everything from cream blushes to satin lip colors. The brand is being carried in major beauty stores like Sephora.

Beyond the product, Whiteley showed off a yellow maxi dress with a scooping and gathered neckline from Jonathan Simkhai, the Ramona dress. The dress was made out of a silky moveable material that flowed with the model’s body naturally. Whiteley wore a gigantic silver chain necklace and small silver hoops to go along with the many silver rings that adorned her fingers.

The CEO of Rose Inc. wore a natural face of makeup, sticking to her usual face routine, no doubt with products from her own line.

Whiteley wore slightly darker yellow shoes to match the maxi dress and sturdy block heels. The peep-toe heels had geometric, squared-off toes that allowed for the model’s perfectly painted pedicure to shine through.

The Giaborghini heels also moved and curved with the model’s feet much like the dress moved with her figure. The style is curvy and yet extremely sharp in some areas, creating an interesting shape especially around the front of the shoes. The block heels are sturdy, providing Whiteley with extra arch support even if she is sitting down.

