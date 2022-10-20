Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Updates the Little Black Dress with Mesh Skirt in Prada Slingbacks for Rose Inc Beauty Event

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley attended the opening of her beauty brand’s Rose Inc pop-up shop at Space NK in London today. The model wore a black long sleeve Prada dress with a faded emblem for the occasion.
Huntington-Whiteley paired the knit minidress with a silver mesh skirt. She accessorized with a sparkling set of gold bangles with hoops and kept her dirty blond hair in a soft wave style, while her makeup featured a light brown eye look and mauve lip.
For her footwear, the model kept it neutral with black patent leather slingback pumps. The pointed-toe Prada heels featured a 3-inch stiletto heel with the designer’s triangle logo. Slingbacks are a comfortable choice for an elevated look, sharing similarities with mules but offering more support through the ankle.
The former Victoria Secret’s model originally launched her beauty line, Rose Inc, last year in August. Huntington-Whiteley partnered with biotechnology company Amyris to create a clean beauty collection that allows individuals to shop for modern cosmetics. She used her previous experience working with beauty professionals to make a line with clean ingredients that are high-performance.
After years of modeling, Huntington-Whiteley has a vast closet filled with shoe styles from Gianvito Rossi, Bottega Veneta, and Jimmy Choo. She also teamed up with Gia Borghini to release a shoe collection to embrace her signature style. The original collection included four exclusive styles that blend modern designs with natural elements like braided leather and moss green tones.
PHOTOS: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Glamorous Style Through the Years