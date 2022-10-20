Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Updates the Little Black Dress with Mesh Skirt in Prada Slingbacks for Rose Inc Beauty Event

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley attended the opening of her beauty brand’s Rose Inc pop-up shop at Space NK in London today. The model wore a black long sleeve Prada dress with a faded emblem for the occasion.

Huntington-Whiteley paired the knit minidress with a silver mesh skirt. She accessorized with a sparkling set of gold bangles with hoops and kept her dirty blond hair in a soft wave style, while her makeup featured a light brown eye look and mauve lip.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley opens Rose Inc Pop up at Covent Garden on Oct. 20, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Getty Images for Rose Inc

For her footwear, the model kept it neutral with black patent leather slingback pumps. The pointed-toe Prada heels featured a 3-inch stiletto heel with the designer’s triangle logo. Slingbacks are a comfortable choice for an elevated look, sharing similarities with mules but offering more support through the ankle.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley opens Rose Inc Pop up at Covent Garden on Oct. 20, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Getty Images for Rose Inc

The former Victoria Secret’s model originally launched her beauty line, Rose Inc, last year in August. Huntington-Whiteley partnered with biotechnology company Amyris to create a clean beauty collection that allows individuals to shop for modern cosmetics. She used her previous experience working with beauty professionals to make a line with clean ingredients that are high-performance.

After years of modeling, Huntington-Whiteley has a vast closet filled with shoe styles from Gianvito Rossi, Bottega Veneta, and Jimmy Choo. She also teamed up with Gia Borghini to release a shoe collection to embrace her signature style. The original collection included four exclusive styles that blend modern designs with natural elements like braided leather and moss green tones.

PHOTOS: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Glamorous Style Through the Years