Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Poses in Sweater Midi Dress With Boots She Designed at Beauty Campaign Photoshoot

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley spreads the word in a monochromatic look. The socialite and model posted a photoset on Instagram yesterday that showed her in a throwback photo while on the set for her tinted serum created by her beauty/skincare company Rose Inc.

For the outfit, Huntington-Whiteley donned a brown slinky sweater dress that featured sleeves and a flowy hemline while seated in the director’s chair.

When it came down to the shoes, the “Transformers” actress slipped on a pair of brown Rosie 8 boots from her collaborative collection with the footwear brand Gia Borghini. The leather shoes featured an almond toe and a 4-inch flared heel.

In the caption of the photo, Huntington-Whiteley wrote, “A snapshot from the directors chair at our Tinted Serum shoot a few months ago which is available from today on Roseinc.com. I’m so excited about this product launch- our most innovative to date and my instant complexion pick-me-up! Thank you to my incredible team for bringing it to life. @roseinc #RoseInc #RoseIncComplexion”

Huntington-Whiteley has a distinct and sharp sense of fashion that she recently showed off in a variety of ensembles: from blazer dresses to rib-knit dresses to slightly oversized tailoring and dressed-up pajamas. And as it pertains to her footwear tastes, Rosie tends to opt for shoes from her GiaxRHW collection while also donning pumps and sandals from brands like Bottega Veneta and Prada that also ground her vibe.

Huntington-Whitely has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for brands like BCBG Max Azria, Paige and Ugg.

Flip through the gallery to see Huntington-Whiteley’s style evolution through the years.

Pop on a pair of brown boots for a streamlined look.

CREDIT: ALDO

To Buy: ALDO Oluria Knee-High Boot, $100.

CREDIT: Zappos

To Buy: Lauren Ralph Lauren Ardington Leather Dress Boot, $140.

CREDIT: Loeffler Randall

To Buy: Loeffler Randall Goldy Safari Tall Boot, $695.