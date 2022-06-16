Rose Byrne Revives the Controversial ’90s Popcorn Dress Trend With Geometric Heels on ‘James Corden’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Rose Byrne delivered throwback dress codes when she sat down with James Corden on Tuesday on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.” The Aussie actress joined model and foodie Chrissy Teigen.

Rose Bryne and Chrissy Teigen on The Late Late Show with James Corden. CREDIT: CBS

The actress wore a coral maxi dress with a textured popcorn fabric to the talk show. The garment featured thick straps with a straight-across neckline. With the maxi dress, Byrne wore a gold charm bracelet, chunky gold rings, and bejeweled gold heart and flower earrings, tying the lookup.

The shade of coral played perfectly with the bright gold accessories, while the texture of the fabric simply steals the show.

The actress wore her hair down in a short wavy middle part with highlights speckled throughout the ends of her hair. Byrne’s makeup was natural and smokey, enhanced with a glossy mauve lip.

The coral, mixed with that interesting texture, really sets the actress’s look apart from the rest. The material was embraced with gusto in the ’90s and resurfaced last month with Sophie Turner in a striking bold blue number on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Rose Bryne and Chrissy Teigen on The Late Late Show with James Corden. CREDIT: CBS

For shoes, Byrne slipped on bright sandal heels to match her intensely bright dress. The heels had a swooping silhouette with loads of curves and dips. The straps wrapped around the ankle and the above the heel, secured in place with a gold ring.

The coral heels also had rounded toes and thick straps running across the top of the star’s toes. The fabric used to make the heels was shiny and reflective, while the heels were tapered with a geometric shape and a matte finish.

The coral outfit made for a perfect summer statement that stole the show.