Blackpink’s Rosé Shimmers and Soars in an Iridescent Dress & Platform Boots at Saint Laurent’s Pre-Oscars Party

Following her 25th birthday last month, Blackpink’s Rosé stepped out in Los Angeles for the Saint Laurent pre-Oscars party hosted by creative director Anthony Vaccarello.

The K-pop phenom, who wore Saint Laurent and walked the red carpet with Vaccarello at the 2021 Met Gala last fall, previously modeled the luxury brand’s fall ’20 collection. For last night’s event, the “On The Ground” singer opted for a strapless black iridescent dress featuring a see-through skirt and a feather-embellished hem.

Rosé attends the pre-Oscars event hosted by Anthony Vaccarello on March 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, Calif. CREDIT: Courtesy of Saint Laurent

On her feet Rosé wore a pair of sky-high black leather ankle boots set on a chunky platform sole. The style complemented her shimmering dress, which she showed off on social media, perfectly. In addition to serving as an ambassador for Saint Laurent, which debuted its latest collection earlier this month, Rosé also has a partnership with Tiffany & Co.

Rosé wore a black strapless iridescent dress with towering black leather platform ankle boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Saint Laurent

A closer look at the black leather platform boots that Rosé chose to accompany her strapless dress last night. CREDIT: Courtesy of Saint Laurent

The Oscars will air tomorrow, March 27, on ABC with Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes serving as hosts after two consecutive years without someone holding the post. Find out how to stream the red carpet coverage here, so you don’t miss a minute of the fashion from one of Hollywood’s most glamorous nights of the year.

