Blackpink’s Rosé Does Skater Style in Adidas Puffer, Sweatpants & White Sneakers

Rosé, one-fourth of K-pop girl group Blackpink, showed her sporty side in a new photo dump.

The “On The Ground” singer shared a series of photos on Instagram, where she wore light gray sweatpants and a black hoodie with an Adidas Originals puffer jacket. The sporty outerwear featured a black color palette, as well as a hood and Adidas’ signature trefoil accent. The star, who also shared clips and photos of herself skateboarding, completed her look with a black beanie and face mask.

When it came to shoes, the “How You Like That” singer wore a pair of white sneakers. The mid-length style featured a lace-up silhouette, as well as ridged soles that included rubber outsoles with brown and black accents. Rosé’s kicks affirmed her outfit’s relaxed and sporty aesthetic, while also remaining versatile as a pair to be worn with dressier ensembles as well.

Aside from the musician, stars like Rihanna, Vanessa Hudgens and Jordan Alexander have been spotted in white sneakers by Naked Wolfe, Off-White and Balmain in recent weeks.

For footwear, the “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du” singer often wears slick sandals, pumps and boots by Saint Laurent, which she’s also a global brand ambassador for. During performances and music videos, Rosé can be seen in chunky boots and platforms from brands including Club Exx, Eytys and Dolls Kill. Off-duty, her casual looks often feature Adidas sneakers, as well as loafers and boots by Vetements and Dr. Martens. Aside from wearing stylish shoes, the singer is also a brand ambassador for Tiffany & Co.

