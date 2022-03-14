Rosario Dawson Explores Proportions With Exaggerated Sleeves & Square-Toe Shoes at SXSW

Rosario Dawson and many stars aligned for press on the red carpet over the weekend at SXSW in Austin.

The actress stepped onto the carpet alongside actor Benjamin Bratt in a black gown with white floral detail. The sleeves were exaggerated and oversized much like an ’80s prom dress. The gown came with plenty of volume.

Rosario Dawson at SXSW. CREDIT: AP

The exaggerated sleeves make the star look small, but not to the point where it drowns her out. The wide skirt, as well as the large shoulders, give the dress dimension and width, exploring proportions. The look is successful because it plays with the figure and alters the silhouette in a dramatic way. It’s a simple but exciting switch-up that makes an otherwise plain dress quite interesting. A black dress never looked so good. The “Kids” star coordinated with square toe shoes that were mostly covered by the skirt.

The star wore gold jewelry on her fingers and kept her hair down parted in the middle. Dawson’s makeup was smokey and black, a peach color or nude on her lips. The actress looks darling in all black, leaning on a sort of goth undertones.

Rosario Dawson at SXSW. CREDIT: AP

The star joined many celebs like Brittany Snow and Lizzo who attended the events. Everything from panels to conglomeration of parallel film, interactive media, and music festivals organized jointly that take place in mid-March in Austin, Texas, United States. Many stars share their thoughts on pop culture and worldly topics in conferences that cover everything from design to the future of music. There is even an award show that takes place each year in order to celebrate and honor the individuals and companies who do the most innovative, creative, and inspirational work in their respective fields.

