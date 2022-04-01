Rosario Dawson Brings Wild Flair in Leopard Dress & Matching Pumps to Kate Spade New York’s Fall 2022 Preview

Rosario Dawson at the Kate Spade Fall 2022 presentation in SoHo, New York on March 31, 2022.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Rosario Dawson brought a wild flair to the Kate Spade New York Fall 2022 presentation held at the label’s townhouse in SoHo, New York on Thursday. The event turned into a star-studded affair as Katie Holmes and Emma Roberts also attended to get a preview of the brand’s forthcoming collection.

Dawson made quite the statement in an ankle-length leopard print dress. The sleeveless garment had pleats on the midsection and featured one standout detail: pockets on each side.

Rosario Dawson arrives at the Kate Spade Fall 2022 presentation in SoHo, New York on March 31, 2022. CREDIT: Rommel Demano/BFA.com

Rosario Dawson attends the Kate Spade Fall 2022 presentation in SoHo, New York on March 31, 2022. CREDIT: Darian DiCianno/BFA.com

Sticking to an aesthetic, the “Daredevil” alum accessorized with a small brown clutch. The accessory gave the illusion of a leopard’s face as it resembled the shape of the animals head and had a dark nose and eyes and black spots.

To really let her outfit do all of the talking, Dawson let her dark tresses frame her face and styled her hair in loose curls. She opted for soft neutral makeup and accessorized with a simple silver necklace and diamond ring.

A closer look at Rosario Dawson’s pointy leopard print sandals. CREDIT: Darian DiCianno/BFA.com

Rosario Dawson (left) and Abrima Erwiah (right) at the Neiman Marcus NorthPark Women’s History Month panel in Dallas, TX on March 31, 2022. CREDIT: JONATHAN ZIZZO

When it came down footwear, the “Zookeeper” star emphasized the theme by slipping into a pair of leopard sandals. The shoes included a triangular pointed toe and a very small stacked block heel.

Later that evening, Dawson tied her look together with the same shoe style. The award-winning actress attended the Neiman Marcus NorthPark Women’s History Month panel in Dallas. The event was held as part of a series of women’s leadership panels that Neiman Marcus has hosted throughout the month of March. Dawson joined her friend and co-founder of Studio 189, Abrima Erwiah. Both Dawson and Erwiah founded Studio 189, which is an artisan-produced fashion lifestyle brand and social enterprise focused on women’s empowerment, creating jobs, and supporting education and skills training.

Add a little flair to your ensemble with animal print sandals.

CREDIT: Macy's

To Buy: Nine West Pointy Toe Heeled Slingback Pumps, $70 (was $99).

CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Kate Spade New York Marisol Pumps, $99 (was $225).

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Crown Vintage Evalina Flats, $35 (was $40).