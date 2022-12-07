Rosario Dawson Bundles Up in Wool Coat & Booties for ‘Impact Dick Gregory’ Screening

Rosario Dawson layered up as she attended the special screening of “Impact Dick Gregory” at The Curzon Bloomsbury in London on Dec. 7.

The “Men In Black II” actress wore a black fitted turtleneck which she paired with a dark gray wool coat that featured black buttons. She added black tights to the look and accessorized with diamond hoops and a black fedora.

Rosario Dawson attends a special screening of “Impact Dick Gregory” at the Bertha DocHouse at The Curzon Bloomsbury on Dec. 7, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Dave Benett/WireImage

Dawson kept her dark brown bob in a sleek style opting for a minimal makeup look with a bare lip.

To complete her look, the actress slipped into a pair of black ankle boots. The leather shoes featured an almond toe and a silver-toned zipper closure. The boots added slight height to the look with a block heel.

When she’s not dressing herself, Dawson works with Jason Rembert to create show-stopping looks for red carpet events. The stylist also works with other stars like Mary J Blige, Queen Latifah and Hailee Steinfield.

Although she sported a neutral look to the special screening, the “Ahsoka” actress is no stranger to glamourous styles. She’s often seen in sleek pumps and strappy sandals from designer labels like Stuart Weitzman and Jimmy Choo. Dawson has been seen on numerous occasions in multicolor ensembles that model vibrant prints and patterns.

The actress has brought her experimental style to the fashion realm with her very own line, Studio 189. The co-founder created a sustainable fashion lifestyle label that promotes African fashion. The brand collaborates with African artisans who use the art of Hand Batiking to create beautiful fabrics and patterns. The brand recently won the award for CFDA’s Lexus Fashion Initiative for Sustainability. The actress has represented the brand on multiple occasions on and off the red carpet. Dawson was seen this past summer at the “Clerks III” premiere in a green printed maxi dress from the brand.