Rosario Dawson Makes Elegant Arrival In Sheer Ruffled Dress & Invisible Heels With Diego Luna at Emmy Awards 2022

You can always count on Rosario Dawson to make a stunning style statement. The actress did that just that while attending the 2022 Emmy Awards held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles tonight.

Dawson looked gorgeous as she joined Diego Luna onstage to present Mike White with the Outstanding Directing Award for the HBO Max series “The White Lotus.”

(L-R) Diego Luna and Rosario Dawson present the award for Outstanding Directing at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Styled by Jason Rembert, Dawson appeared alongside Luna in an off-the-shoulder light-pink dress by Christian Siriano. The top of the garment had a dramatic ruffled neckline and included a fitted corseted bodice. While the bottom half of the dress featured a skintight satin skirt and subtle train.

The “Men in Black” star wore her dark tresses slicked back and pinned straight. For makeup, she went with a sultry smokey eye and glossy nude lip. To let her look do all of the talking, Dawson simply accessorized with small diamond earrings.

Unfortunately, the length of her gown did not allow for a peak at her footwear choice but it would be no surprise if she completed her look with sharp pointed-toe pumps or a strappy silhouette. For red carpet events, the Studio 189 co-founder tends to gravitate towards styles that align with her bold and eclectic taste.

(L-R) Diego Luna and Rosario Dawson speak onstage at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

The 2022 Emmy Awards celebrate the top performances and programs in television. This year’s ceremony, held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, will be hosted by Kenan Thompson. HBO’s “Succession” is leading the annual event’s 2022 nominations with 25 nominations, followed by “Ted Lasso” (20), “The White Lotus” (20), “Hacks” (17) and “Only Murders in the Building” (17).

