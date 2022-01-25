Rosamund Pike Warms Up in Crystal Veil, Puffer Dress and Cutout Combat Boots at Dior Spring 2022 Couture Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Rosamund Pike took winter dressing to new heights at Dior’s Spring 2022 couture show. The “Wheel of Time” star arrived with a star-studded front row crew, including Cara Delevingne, Madelaine Petsch and Claire Foy.

The “I Care A Lot” star wore a black midi-length dress for the occasion, which featured a puffer-like texture. The short-sleeved style also included a button-up front with two pockets, cinched with a buckled webbing belt. Pike’s look was layered over a white collared shirt and black tie, giving it a futuristic appearance. For a dash of glamour, the actress also wore a full-face veil studded with sparkling crystals.

Rosamund Pike attends Dior’s Spring 2022 couture show in Paris. CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

For footwear, the “Radioactive” actress strapped into a pair of Dior’s platform combat boots. The style included rounded toes with black leather uppers, as well as a lace-up silhouette. The style had a flirty edge from circular front cutouts, revealing the skin beneath the laces. With thick platform soles, the boots also proved functional and comfortable.

A closer look at Pike’s boots. CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Combat boots like Pike’s add an edge to any outfit. Thanks to their roots in rock n’ roll culture, pairs with black palettes and thick soles add a punky touch to any look. In addition to the “Jack Reacher” actress, Willow Smith, Elsa Hosk and Kourtney Kardashian have also been seen in Chanel, Dr. Martens and Prada boots in recent weeks.

Rosamund Pike attends Dior’s Spring 2022 couture show in Paris. CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Pike’s footwear choices are often as edgy, whimsical and sharp as her own personal style. The “Gone Girl” star often wears sleek black, red, white and floral-printed gowns and dresses from labels like Alexander McQueen, Valentino, Vera Wang and Roland Mouret on the red carpet. She’s also served as a muse for Givenchy and Dior, frequently wearing both brand’s designs over the years. Her shoes often consist of black, nude and jewel-toned pumps, strappy and platform sandals from a range of brands, including Marni, Nicholas Kirkwood and Christian Louboutin.

Discover Dior’s Spring 2022 couture collection in the gallery.

