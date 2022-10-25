Rosalía Delivers Futuristic Style on the Cover of Vogue Spain in Miu Miu, Saint Laurent & Courrèges Boots

Rosalía stars on the cover of Vogue Spain’s November 2022 issue. The splashy sudo-religious spread, shot by Harley Weir, saw the musician like never before bathed in harsh red lighting and dressed in futuristic fashions.

The cover look saw the “Motomami” clad in Miu Miu fresh off the runway from head to toe featuring a woven asymmetrical chainmail skirt layered atop blue undergarments. The “Bizcochito” singer was styled in a see-through high-neck crop top that peeked through to a satin baby blue bra. Sporting dampened blunt bangs and a wash of blue over the lids, Rosalía was a wispy vision, the image making for an impactful intro to the feature to come.

Getting down into a dynamic yoga-esque pose, Rosalía wore black skin-tight Saint Laurent leggings with red and pink Dominnico top feat “cold shoulder” cut-outs. Slipped over her shoulder, the cozied up in a black fur coat also from Saint Laurent which the flamenco dancer paired with a diamond-encrusted bracelet Bvlgari.

The performer flattered her feet in a stand-out pair of bedazzled strappy sandals that featured a simple strap across the toes and a fastener strap around the ankle that created a barely-there construction.

Another shot taken once the lights were dimmed pictured the star in a glossy black Prada trench accompanied by a large gold Prada pendant heart strung around her neck with a black ribbon. Once illuminated, Rosalía can be seen standing in a pool of spilled wine, kicking up the liquid in black leather pointed-toe pumps.

Flashing another inventive pose, Rosalía wore a black Dolce and Gabbana blazer dress with high side slits that upped the risk factor, the garment styled alongside daring black knee-high lace-up Courrèges boots with angular heels.

